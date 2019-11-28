Over £400 knocked off the superb Razer Blade Stealth laptop with this Black Friday bargain

Ebuyer has launched its Black Friday 2019 laptop deals with an absolute must-grab bargain for anyone in the market for a new Windows laptop.

The seller is offering the Razer Blade Stealth (2019) laptop, which features Intel Core i7, 8GB Ram, and a 256GB SSD for just £799.99 – over £435 off the normal retail price. What's more, this laptop's only 13" in size, making it one of the most powerful and slimmer devices on the market.

Now, notice that the price currently says £899.99. To get the extra £100 discount, you'll need to enter the code RAZERBF on the website.

Our sister publication TechRadar said of the Razer Blade Stealth that it has a "great design and build quality", adding that it's a machine that offers "strong all-round performance". Also highlighted was the "lovely screen" it possess.



