Outlander prequel TV show in development

An Outlander prequel series is reportedly in development.

Per Variety's sources, Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts will executive produce and write the prequel series. Also onboard are Outlander executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

The show is in the early stages so far, with a writer's room apparently being put together with the aim of work starting in the next few weeks.

As for what the series will be about, that's a mystery for now. The main series is based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, and she has penned a prequel story already about Jamie Fraser and Ian Murray (played by Sam Heughan and Steven Cree in the show), and has teased on Facebook that she's working on a prequel novel that begins with Jamie's mother. Whether the series will adapt either work remains to be seen.

Outlander stars Belfast's Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, who is swept from her own time of 1945 back to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie. The series will return on Starz for an eight-episode season 6 this March 6, and a 16 episode season 7 is on the way.

The sixth installment will see Claire and Jamie in colonial North Carolina, with the American Revolution approaching. It's based on the sixth of Gabaldon's books, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Season 7, meanwhile, is based on the next book, called An Echo in the Bone. Nine books have been published so far, with the author revealing a 10th is in the works.

