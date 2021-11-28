Our favorite Nintendo Switch headset just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

If you're been looking for the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, there's good news: the best Nintendo Switch headset is now down at a record low price at Amazon. The Razer Barracuda X has dropped down to $69.99 in today's sales, down from an already excellent $99.99 MSRP. This is actually the first discount we've seen on the 2021 release, so there's never been a better time to buy.

Admittedly, this only applies to the "classic black" model - the white and pink are still currently at full price - but the 30% reduction marks the lowest price we've seen yet for the Barracuda X. It's a great wireless headset compatible with all manner of gaming consoles, but it's an especially good fit for the portable Switch, with that simple plug and play USB-C receiver and particularly low starting price. Take $30 off, however, and you've got yourself a particularly strong gaming headset deal.

It's easy to wear for long periods, easy to carry for long periods, and never difficult to set up, making it easily one of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals out there right now. We highly recommend grabbing one if you've been looking for the best Switch headsets out there.

There's more information on this deal below for you to check out, or if you're looking for other kinds of gaming options beyond Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, check out the best Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals, or the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals here.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset | $99.99 Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon US

Save $30 - The lowest price we've seen for Razer Barracuda X, it's an exemplar of what you'd want for a Nintendo Switch gaming headset. Light, portable, and great sound quality to boot.

More of today's best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals

If the Barracuda somehow doesn't meet what you're looking for, we've got plenty more fantastic Cyber Monday gaming headset deals below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

There's plenty more deals here covering Cyber Monday. Check out the best Cyber Monday airpods deals, or if you love handheld gaming, check out the best Cyber Monday iPad deals here.