The Academy reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s onstage Oscars altercation

The Academy has shared its reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock's shock altercation at the Oscars 2022.

Celebrity guests and viewers tuning in at home were left equally stunned yesterday evening (Sunday, March 27) when Smith walked onstage while Rock was presenting an award, and slapped him for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

After the ceremony finished, the organisation took to Twitter to state: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Rock had been tasked with announcing the recipient of the Best Documentary Feature gong at the star-studded event. Before he read out the nominees, though, he poked fun at several famous people in the audience, including Javier Bardem and Pinkett Smith, who he compared to the fictional buzzcut-sporting Navy SEAL, G.I. Jane.

Smith laughed initially, but when he saw how unimpressed Jada – who opened up about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018 – was by the remark, he walked onstage and struck Rock across the face.

The King Richard actor, who went on to win the Best Actor accolade, then returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!"

Shortly after, the Los Angeles Police Department shared an official statement, noting that Rock will not be pressing charges.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the declaration read. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

