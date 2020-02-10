Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho pulls off a surprise Best Director win for Parasite

Sam Mendes was expected to walk away with the Oscars for Best Director for his work on the one-take World War One movie 1917. Yet, it was not meant to be. Instead, Bong Joon-ho pulled off a surprise victory for Parasite.

Looking at the audience with an expression of sheer surprise, Bong thanked fellow nominees Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for supporting his work in the United States.

The director finished his speech by saying: "I will drink until the next morning."

Earlier in the night, Parasite became the first South Korean movie to win the Best International Feature Film award, and Bong won Best Adapted Screenplay for the movie. Here's the full list of Oscars 2020 winners.