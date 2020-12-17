Original Boba Fett Jeremy Bulloch has died at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the original Boba Fett actor in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has died aged 75.

Bulloch, born in Leicestershire, England in 1945, had an impressive filmography that included Star Wars, Doctor Who (he was in episodes with the original doctor, William Hartnell, as well as Jon Pertwee) and several James Bond films. He was the first to portray Star Wars' infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in 1980, in the Empire Strikes Back. Bulloch wore the armor, but his voice was dubbed over by another actor (Jason Wingreen) and then updated with a voiceover from Jango Fett (and now Boba Fett) actor Temuera Morrison after the Star Wars prequel films were released.

News of Bulloch's passing was first reported by actor Daniel Logan, who played a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Bulloch is Star Wars royalty, with several in-universe credits under his belt, and reportedly had quite an impressive collection of Boba Fett memorabilia in his home office.

A post shared by #DanielLogan (@instadaniellogan) A photo posted by on

Bulloch also played Lieutenant Sheckil in Empire Strikes Back (he accompanies Darth Vader to Cloud City), and donned the Boba Fett armor again in the next film. He also portrayed Captain Jeremoch Colton in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. After years as a popular convention circuit guest, Bulloch retired in 2018 to live in London with his wife, Maureen and his lucky black cat, Percy, according to IMDB.

Despite playing just a small, silent part in Empire Strikes Back, Bulloch will forever remain an iconic, beloved member of that galaxy far, far away.