Okamiden's Chibiterasu plushie has the cutest butthole you'll see all week

For some reason, adding a little butthole asterisk makes adorable animal mascots like a million times cuter. Why? Maybe it makes them more relatable and real, a reminder that just like us, they must poop. For a perfect example, see Sanrio'sPom Pom Muffin(he'sPom Pom Purin's hamster friend).

With or without asterisk though, this Chibiterasu plushie posted onCapcom Unitylooks enviably huggable.

It doesn'tactually come out until October, butCapcom Japan's web store,e-Capcom, is currently taking preorders for 5040 yen (I don't think they ship outside of Japan though?).

Also noted on the Capcom Unity blog post, this plushie is actually about the same size the real Chibiterasu would be outside of the game. Coincidentally, it's alsothe perfect size for snuggling.









More too cute pics on e-Capcom's Japanese bloghere.



Jul 1, 2010