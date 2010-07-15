Okami Comic-Con shirt makes us hungry like the wolf

Capcom has shared some smoking images of what just might be the most sought after piece of swag at this year’s Comic-Con. You can thank artist Gerald de Jesus and Iam8bit for producing this sick, Okami t-shirt, done up in the style of ultra cheesy truck stopwolf shirts. The shirt is a rare item. Only 500 were made, but if you’re at Comic-Con, you can win one in a raffle.







Above: Unlike most wolf t-shirts, which portray wolves drawing power from the moon, this highly superior Okami shirt features actual godsthat are powered by the sun. As all of you know, the sun creates much more energy than the moon and is therefore much more powerful



Above: A typical (and inferior) wolf shirt for reference



July 14, 2010



Source:Capcom-Unity