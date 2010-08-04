Official PlayStation Magazine Horror Special

We always knew SFX was a trendsetter. Now our sister mag OPM is getting in on the “Horror Special” lark. And it looks a good’un

Issue 48 of Official Playstation Magazine features a horror games special to celebrate the world exclusive hands on with Rage – the amazing new game from id Software, who created the classic Doom series! The issue is packed full of horror features and you can look forward to:

A celebration of the most monstrous baddies on PlayStation

Previews of exciting new horror games including F.3.A.R . and Dead Space 2

Interviews with horror figureheads John Carpenter and Shinji Mikami

and An exclusive playable blu-ray disc

World first reveals of Dirt 3 and Op Flashpoint: Red River

World exclusive Mafia II review

Massive Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine feature

Plus much more!

Issue 48 is on sale from all good newsagents and supermarkets from the 6 th August 2010 or you can pre-order here .

Enter the Official Playstation Magazine competition at the link below for the chance to win a subscription to either Official Playstation Magazine , PSM3 , Total Film , SFX or Metal Hammer :

https://www.futurecompetitions.com/OPM48HS/