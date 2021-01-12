Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 cards and laptops are coming in February

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is coming late next month, and laptops sporting the 3000 series cards will start arriving by the end of January.

Nvidia rolled out the new announcements for its latest line of GPUs during its half-hour long CES 2021 presentation. RTX 3000 series cards have been available since October with the arrival of the 3070, but the 3060 deserves special mention as the latest edition of Nvidia's most-accessible and best-selling graphics card series. The desktop cards are set to roll out in February, starting at $329.

According to Nvidia, RTX 3060 delivers twice the raster performance of its GeForce GTX 1060, its best-selling card, and a 10-fold improvement for ray-tracing performance. Granted, GTX cards weren't made to push ray tracing the way the RTX series cards are.

Nvidia says RTX 3060 will be able to deliver 60 frames per second performance with RTX On in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as Fortnite. Here are some more tech specs straight from the company.

13 shader-TFLOPs

25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing

101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

192-bit memory interface

12GB of GDDR6 memory

Nvidia also revealed that RTX 3060 cards will be the first to feature its new resizable BAR technology, which helps the CPU access all of the GPU's available memory at once with supported hardware. If you already have an RTX card, keep an eye out for vBIOS updates which can enable Resizable BAR on existing cards starting in March .

Gaming laptops with built-in RTX 3060 cards will start rolling out on February 2, while RTX 3070 and 3080-powered cards will begin to arrive on January 26.