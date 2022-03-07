Nintendo Switch Online app update 2.0 adds a host of new social features

The latest Nintendo Switch Online app update comes with extra social features and a fresh new design.

Nintendo has rolled out update 2.0.0 for its Nintendo Switch Online companion app. Available to download on iOS and Android devices, the app now lets you see which of your friends are online as well as what games they're currently playing.

The recent overhaul adds a more modern and intuitive design that displays who's currently online across the top of the screen. Clicking on a friend shows you what game they're playing as well as how long they've played it for in total.

Adding to the update's enhanced social features, you can now view and copy your friend code, making it easier to share with others. You can also set your online status, perfect for if you don't want to be disturbed, and view your friends' status via the app.

Other minor changes have also been implemented; although the company didn't go into specifics on what these are, presumably, they will improve functionally to give a more seamless user experience.

Here are the official patch notes from Nintendo via the App store:

The app's overall design has been updated.

You can now see which of your friends are online.

You can change your online-status settings.

You can view your friend code.

Other minor changes have also been implemented.

While the update adds a lot of social extras and is the biggest overhaul we've seen since the app's 2017 launch, there are still some friend-related features that will have to be done via the Nintendo Switch console, such as adding new friends.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo eShop has gone into 'maintenance mode' in Russia as Nintendo suspends payments from all Russian customers.

If you're looking for new Nintendo Switch games to play, check out our feature on the upcoming Switch games for 2022 (and beyond).