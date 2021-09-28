Nintendo Switch OLED comparison video shows how pretty Mario Kart 8 can be

New footage of a Nintendo Switch OLED running alongside a standard Nintendo Switch console shows what a difference the new OLED screen can make.

As spotted by Kotaku , YouTube channel Nintendo Prime was sent footage of the new Nintendo Switch model being unboxed as well as a side-by-side comparison with the standard Switch console. According to Nintendo Prime, the footage was provided via an anonymous source who asked that in return, Nintendo Prime promotes their son’s YouTube channel.

In the clips sent to Nintendo Prime, we get to see an unboxing of the console, which gives us an up-close look at all of its components. However, most interestingly, we also get to see how it performs when compared to the standard Nintendo Switch console in handheld mode. As you can see in the video below, both Switch consoles are running Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it’s pretty obvious where the improvements have been made in the OLED model.

As the new model’s name would suggest, the Nintendo Switch OLED has been upgraded to feature a larger 7-inch OLED screen. This is quite the upgrade when compared to the standard Switch’s 6.2-inch LCD screen and the Switch Lite’s 5.5-inch LCD screen. This swap appears to have made all the difference though as Mario Kart 8 looks better than ever. The console’s bright screen makes Mario Kart’s vivid colors pop and it totally eclipses the previous model.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model isn’t due to release until next week on October 8, 2021, so we’re not sure how this footage has been taken, but Nintendo Prime has stated that as far as they’re aware, it wasn’t obtained via any "illegal methods."

Another YouTuber who managed to show footage of the elusive Nintendo Switch OLED is Japanese internet personality HikakinTV , who was fortunate enough to be given the console early by Nintendo . We also get to see unboxing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe footage in Hikakin’s video but also clips of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , Minecraft , and Splatoon 2 also running on the new model.