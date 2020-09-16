Nintendo is planning “many games” for Switch, even as it looks to its “next gaming system”

Nintendo is planning a large number of games over the next few years in an attempt to boost the Nintendo Switch’s lifestyle. Speaking during an online briefing, the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, said that “many games” were planned, even as the company prepares for its next console.

Furukawa said that Nintendo is planning to launch several more games for the Switch, but didn’t provide any further details as to what those titles might be. The hope is that a slate of new titles will provide a boost to the console’s excellent performance in 2020, driven in no small part by the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a huge spike in pandemic-related sales.

While Nintendo might be keeping one eye on the present, it’s also looking into the future, and although the Switch is getting plenty of attention for now, the company is preparing for its own next console generation. In a slide discussing Nintendo Accounts, Nintendo says that it has “created a foundation for maintaining our relationships with [...] consumers going forward,” and that “in the future, Nintendo still plans to expand its business around the creation of unique integrated hardware-software products.”

To that end, the presentation gives a hint at the future of Nintendo hardware. Linked by Nintendo Accounts and the company’s increasing focus on “value-added services” like merchandise and multimedia adaptations, one of the final slides makes reference to the company’s “next gaming system.” There’s no word on when it might launch or what it’ll look like, but this is one of the clearest acknowledgements of Nintendo’s next step we’ve seen to date.

