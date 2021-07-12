Nightmare in Savannah summons the spirit of America's most haunted town to comics

America's so-called most haunted city gets its own witchy horror comic this fall with Mad Cave Studios' original graphic novel Nightmare in Savannah . Writer Lela Gwenn describes Nightmare in Savannah as a "weird queer bent on the girl power anti-hero story…" set in the historical southern coastal Georgia town of Savannah.

(Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick))

Nightmare in Savannah follows a young woman named Alexa who moves the Georgia town to get away from her old life - from her childhood enemies to her parents' very real criminal past. In this college town, she finds new friends in a group of outsiders named Fae, Chloe, and Skye. But Savannah lives up to its nickname as 'the most haunted town in America' when Alex and her friends awaken something magical, terrifying, and weird during a night out in the woods - something that brings about new threats but also brings about new powers for these young women.

"Nightmare in Savannah is one of the biggest challenges of my career yet. Trying to balance bringing to life Lela Gwenn's story with pushing myself as an artist has led to me drawing a comic that I'm proud of," says artist Rowan MacColl. "It's a strange, beautiful, and unique story, both scary and heartening. I hope the readers will have as much fun reading about these intensely flawed teenage girls with terrible powers as much as I did drawing them."

Here's a preview of the Nightmare in Savannah OGN:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick)) Nightmare in Savannah preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Rowan MacColl/Micah Myers (Mad Cave Studios/Maverick))

Lela Gwenn and Rowan MacColl, along with letterer Micah Myers, worked with Mad Cave editor Chris Sanchez on Nightmare in Savannah, as part of the publisher's recently-launched Young Adult imprint, Maverick.

"I'm so excited to get Nightmare in Savannah out in the world! Mad Cave was so supportive of this weird queer bent on the girl power anti-hero story," says Gwenn. "I hope people will connect to our story of the horror of being a weird teen and how love and friendship can save us."

Gwenn and MacColl's Nightmare in Savannah OGN goes on sale on November 9 in comic shops, and then on November 23 in book stores.