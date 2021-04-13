Nier: Automata is finally getting an upgrade for its troublesome Steam port

The Steam version of Nier: Automata is getting an "upgrade patch," which could finally bring it up to par with the Xbox Game Pass for PC version.

The official Nier series Twitter account confirmed the news, saying that it would have more information to share about the update "at a later date."

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development.We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyHApril 13, 2021 See more

The Steam version of the 2017 action RPG has had a number of unresolved issues ever since it came out. Those included a lack of resolution options and optimization features which resulted in a poor experience playing Nier on PC when compared to the game's console versions. Thankfully, fan-led modding efforts fixed many of these issues, but that still requires players to track down the fix and install it themselves.

Speaking of which, players quickly noticed that Nier: Automata appeared to have exactly that when it debuted on Xbox Game Pass for PC in March. That version of the game fixed many of the issues that still persisted in its Steam counterpart, and players started review bombing the Steam version in protest .

Given the fact that the Steam version of Nier: Automata hasn't received a significant, official update since around the time it launched, it's a relatively safe bet that Square Enix is circling back around to address this unfortunate discrepancy between PC storefronts.