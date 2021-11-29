Live
Cyber Monday gaming deals live: Nintendo Switch and PS5 restock updates plus all the last sales
We're into the last round of Cyber Monday gaming deals now, which means there's just one day left to grab some record low prices on the latest games and accessories. We've been scouring the web all weekend, bringing you all the biggest savings and highest quality discounts - but now that crunch time has hit we're flinging all the best offers right at you.
We're flying through all your favorite retailers, hunting down remaining Nintendo Switch and PS5 restocks, and bringing all the best Cyber Monday gaming deals right here as soon as we find them.
You'll find our guide to all the sales happening right now just below, and our top picks for the last stretch of this year's annual sales further down.
Cyber Monday gaming deals: US
- Amazon: Big discounts of 40% or more across games and gear
- Best Buy: Free $50 gift card with Oculus Quest 2
- Dell: Up to 36% off Alienware, XPS, and Inspiron
- Disney Plus: Grab 12 months for the price of 10
- Walmart: Oculus Quest 2 with FREE carrying case
- Target: Discounts of up to 60% on games and $20 off Game Pass
- Newegg: RTX 3080 gaming laptops from $1,799
- Microsoft: Up to 67% off games and 40% off accessories
- B&H Photo: Samsung storage up to $110 off
- HP: Save up to 77% across tech in the Cyber Monday sale
- Samsung: Reductions of $1,700 or more on 8K and QLED TVs
- Verizon: Up to $1,200 off 5G phones with trade-in
Cyber Monday gaming deals: UK
- Amazon: Save on Fifa, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty, and beyond
- Dell: Price cut of 32% on Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptops
- Currys: Discounts across the Nintendo Switch game library
- Very: Reduction of £25 on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Argos: Low prices with 10% off all TVs now available
- The Game Collection: Game savings of 5% on everything just went live
- CDKeys: Get a 23% discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Game: Big savings on merch and pre-owned games
Welcome to our Cyber Monday gaming deals live blog! We'll be here all day, bringing you all the best last-minute discounts and stock drops from all your favorite retailers. We'll be sourcing discounts on games and accessories for all your consoles and even keeping our weary eyes out for more Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PS5 restocks to boot.
