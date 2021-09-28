What are the New World queue times?

On its launch day, New World queue times are looking to be quite long as thousands of players have been trying to get into Amazon Games’ new colonial MMORPG. New World sees players enter the supernatural island of Aeternum during the Age of Exploration to conquer both the world and other players. Regional servers for New World have been going online throughout the day, letting players from around the world into the game. Although, it looks like entries are starting to slow down as servers fill up, so be patient as you’ll get through your queue and into New World eventually.

How long are the New World queue times?

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

At the moment, server queue times are looking to be quite long at over an hour. There are a few regional servers in major continental regions around the world and each one is split into many ‘worlds’ that you can join. The New World developers at Amazon Games are adding more worlds for players to join to tackle the overflowing that’s causing the queues.

Thank you everyone for the tremendous launch day support! We are aware of login queues and server issues, the team is working hard to get them addressed and get everyone in and playing! Thank you for your patience.September 28, 2021 See more

When you first open New World, you’ll have to pick a world server to join, and you’ll be able to see how many players are currently in the queue. Your best option will be to pick the one with the lowest number of players currently queuing if you want to get into New World quickly. Even though new worlds are being added by the developers, it might be best for you to join any server with a relatively low player count just to save your spot in the queue. Anything around 1,000 players is going to result in a significant queue time, but at least you will get in eventually. Your other option is to keep refreshing the server list to see if the developers have added more worlds to join. These should have a very low queue time but will likely fill up fast.

Even when you do get into the game, be aware of server stability issues. As an MMO launching in 2021, there are inevitably going to be some server issues as players flood in to get into New World. Be patient as you begin your adventure. The EU Central servers were reset earlier today to alleviate some stability issues, so don’t be surprised if you get kicked out of the game. Keep an eye on the New World Twitter account for any updates.