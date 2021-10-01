New World might be bricking GPUs again

New World is reportedly bricking expensive GPUs (again).

According to a post on Twitter, which you can see below, multiple New World players are claiming that their GPU systems are no longer working after playing Amazon's New World (thanks, PC Gamer). This tweet comes just after New World launched earlier this week on September 28, so it would seem as though Amazon's new game began rendering GPUs redundant in less than two hours after the game first launched.

So we knew this was going to happen. We have people sending in emails that their GPUs are no longer working after playing New World. All this means is they didn't play the beta and we were anticipating those that didn't to have the same issues.September 29, 2021 See more

This is unfortunately not the first time we've seen this problem occur with New World. Earlier this year when the open beta period for New World kicked off, multiple users reported that their Nvidia 3090 GPUs were being broken and rendered entirely obsolete by Amazon's new game. However, the developer refuted these reports, saying that there was no indication whatsoever that New World was causing issues among GPUs.

"New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing," Amazon said at the time in a statement. "The New World Closed Beta is safe to play," the developer continued, asserting that if there were GPU faults, it was not through New World's doing.

It's unfortunate that users are experiencing broken GPUs while playing New World, but right now at least, there doesn't appear to be any definitely proof that it's New World that's causing the faults. We'll monitor the situation, and update this article with any further information from Amazon Game Studios.

Head over to our RTX 3090 price guide if you want to get your hands on the blockbuster GPU for your rig.