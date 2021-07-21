Amazon MMO New World reportedly bricking some GeForce 3090 graphics cards

The newly opened beta for the Amazon-developed MMO New World is reportedly bricking select GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

Shortly after the beta opened on July 20, players began to report critical GPU issues on the New World subreddit and forums . Curiously, the two most-read reports in these communities both reference EVGA's FTW3 model 3090. A widely shared report from Twitch streamer Gladd mentioned the same card, which suggests this isn't necessarily a blanket issue with the 3090 chipset, but a potential flaw in the EVGA FTW3.

ATTENTION:Playing the New World beta on my EVGA 3090 has fried my graphics card completely. There are many accounts of this same thing happening with the same card with the same game.@TEAMEVGA @playnewworld @EVGA_JacobF I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to othersJuly 21, 2021 See more

One Reddit user specifically mentioned that while their card performed fine, their partner's EVGA-brand model crashed repeatedly while playing New World, for instance. Another said that their EVGA FTW3 "ran fine for about 30 minutes" but that its "fans shot up to 100% right after black screen" and that their PC no longer recognizes their graphics card.

You might think that New World, a game funded with Amazon's hefty wallet, is just so beautiful and advanced that even the strongest GPU chipset on the market buckles under its sheer graphical fidelity, but reports suggest that it's actually the game's menus that are frying these cards. Reddit user greyone78 said that their card died "after setting my graphics quality to medium and hitting save," while New World forum user Goatz said their card made "a loud pop" and seemingly shorted out during the initial loading screen. Other reports suggest that the default uncapped frame rate during these screens can cause certain graphics cards to overdraw power and overheat or short out as they race to hit a zillion theoretical frames, but that's just anecdotal for now.

EVGA, Nvidia, and Amazon have yet to address this apparent hardware failure, but the New World support FAQ does note that the game can cause some graphics cards to abruptly jump to 99% load, putting more pressure on their components and power draw. This is nothing new to games, and ordinarily, the fail safes built into all modern graphics cards will kick in before voltage or temperature extremes can deal any lasting damage. However, it appears that the EVGA FTW3 may have a blind spot for whatever spike New World is causing.

Some 3090 owners claim that capping their frame rate can prevent GPU spikes and crashes while playing New World, but for the time being, if you're running a new graphics card your best bet is to play it safe and wait for driver or software updates addressing this issue.