New Telltale Games trailer hints at Sam & Max, Strong Bad, Penny Arcade and Team Fortress mash-up

Leave it to the point-and-click wunderkinds at Telltale Games to throw an all-star party like this. As gleamed by today's not-so-cryptic trailer on GameTrailers, Telltale Games has announced plans to unite the likes of Sam & Max, Strong Bad, Penny Arcade's Tycho and Team Fortress' 'Heavy' for one upcoming unnamed title. The trailer features silhouettes of the cult-gaming icons in question prefaced by the words: “Bet you never thought these guys would get together.”

Truthfully? It's never crossed our minds. Ever. But you can bet that we're interested. Here's the trailer, though it's not much more than the silhouette above:

Basic shape recognition skills suggest that Telltale plans to invite everyone (and their friends?) over for a game of cards, but I'd like to imagine that they're all picking flowers for an extra-awesome version of Viva Pinata. That or they're eating fries. Or tiny bags of popcorn. Really, I could do this all day...

Whatever these iconic characters are excited about, it's clear that Telltale Games has an intriguing surprise up their sleeves. Unfortunately, we'll all have to wait until September 2 to see exactly what that shapes up to be.

[Source: Shacknews]

Aug 30, 2010



