New Sonic sneakers from Puma are for runners that gotta go fast

Hedgehogs and pumas don't typically go together well, but this new Puma x Sonic line of shoes and clothes is an exception.

The new gear from athletic apparel company Puma arrives just a week before the Sonic the Hedgehog movie hits theaters. It's good timing, though it doesn't mean all the clothes are packed with movie references and quotes or whatever. The designs are all inspired by color schemes and iconography from classic Sonic games - a ring here, a "You're too slow!" there.

The centerpieces of the collection are two colorways for the RS-X3 Sonic sneaker: one repping Sonic with blue, gold, red, and semi-transparent white, and the other going a little more Shadow with black, red, and pops of lime green. Both designs are cool but I would wear the hell out of that darker pair right now. I'm not even that big of a Sonic fan, I just think they look rad.

(Image credit: Puma)

Other highlights of the collection include a T-shirt with an all-over-print of Sonic and Knuckles facing off in some friendly(?) competition and a minimalist blue hoodie that is guaranteed to make you the fastest treadmill jogger at the gym. I just made that up, but it will make you feel more of a kinship with Sonic himself, and he's plenty quick. So it couldn't hurt.

You can pick up the new Puma x Sonic line for adults online and at Puma stores and "selected retailers" starting today, with the kids' lineup to follow on February 15.