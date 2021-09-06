New Rick and Morty live-action teaser sees Christopher Lloyd recreate iconic scene

Adult Swim has released two new Rick and Morty live-action clips featuring Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and Knives Out 's Jaeden Martell as the titular duo.

One teaser is a recreation of the ending of the series premiere, with Morty (Martell) writhing on the floor of the garage as Rick (Lloyd) warns him that their adventures have only just begun. The second clip shows Morty confronting a pickle – has Rick learned nothing from the last time he made that particular transformation?! That is, until Rick shows up and takes a bite out of the pickle in question.

This isn't the first time we've seen IRL Rick and Morty – another short live-action clip was released ahead of the finale. Lloyd is, of course, known for playing eccentric scientist Doc Brown in Back to the Future alongside Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly (a white-haired scientist traveling through time with a dark-haired adolescent companion? Now, where have we seen that before…).

Season 5 wrapped up with an hour-long finale this weekend in the US (and the finale airs tonight in the UK), but there's still plenty more Rick and Morty to come – a long-term deal made back in 2018 confirmed that 70 more episodes, and therefore around seven more seasons, would definitely be on the way. We're definitely a long way from the end just yet.