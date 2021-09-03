Christopher Lloyd plays a live-action Rick in bizarre new Rick and Morty teaser

You might have noticed Rick and Morty has an uncanny resemblance to a certain duo from Back to the Future. Now, Adult Swim is paying that back with a crossover we never expected to see: Doc Brown actor Christopher Lloyd playing a live-action Rick Sanchez.

In the teaser, dubbed "C-132" (a reference to the universe they hail from), a live-action Rick and Morty step out of a portal and into Rick’s garage.

"Morty, we’re home," Lloyd’s Rick belches. Morty (Jaeden Martell) has a predictable reply: A characteristically nervous "Jeez."

It’s unclear whether this is a one-and-done teaser for a fun piece of fan service or whether it’s going to be part of a larger project – such as a scene in the upcoming season five finale.

Speaking of, Adult Swim has also just released the first two minutes of the bumper-length finale. The episode begins with Morty hopping across dimensions to clean up some suspiciously Rick-shaped messes.

After using up a little too much portal fluid, Morty comes home to fill the device back up but finds himself in a bit of a pickle – and not of the Pickle Rick variety. He spills some of the portal gun fluid on himself, and opens up a portal in his own hand.

The Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule has been a little erratic this year, but the end is in sight. The final two episodes have been smooshed into an hour-long finale. It’s set to air on Adult Swim this Sunday at 11pm Eastern and on Monday in the UK on E4 at 10pm.

