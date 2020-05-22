New Outriders monthly series will reveal more about the upcoming RPG shooter

If you're looking for more information about the sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders , a new monthly show called the Outriders Broadcast will give you what you seek.

Each monthly installment will reveal news, gameplay, and dev updates. This month's inaugural Outriders Broadcast, entitled "Built for the Core" debuts Thursday, May 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST. The show will feature brand-new gameplay footage, never-before-seen areas and powers, a deep dive into the character classes (Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator), and a development update.

Square Enix and People Can Fly are using the Outriders Broadcast as a different form of outreach in the face of COVID-19. "With the cancellation of some of gaming’s biggest events of the year, we’ve looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We’re really excited to present new details of what we’re working on every month from this point forward with the Outriders Broadcasts," says Bartek Kmita, creative Director at People Can Fly.

"Obviously, things are a little bit strange in the world right now, and we’re all adapting the best we can. We've prioritized our people’s safety and all 250+ of us on the team are working from home and staying healthy. We’re still working hard on the development of Outriders and keeping on track for a Holiday 2020 release."

There's a lot of hype around Outriders, and for good reason. It's poised to usher in the next-generation of consoles with a strong story, a massive character skill tree, and some wild co-op action (check out our Outriders preview here ).

Outriders will be a current and next-gen title, dropping for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this holiday season.