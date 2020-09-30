New on Netflix (October 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It's nearly Halloween! Well, close enough. Thankfully, sizeable chunk of what's new on Netflix is looking to ring in the spooky season with ghoulish gusto. The entirety of October is populated with shows and movies that will send shivers down your spine and scrambling behind the sofa.
The Haunting of Bly Manor is one such series, with the anthology show departing Hill House and heading for pastures new. Don't worry, there are still plenty of ghosts in the mix this time around.
On the less spooky side of things, those who need to catch up on Schitt's Creek will be pleased to know season 6 is new on Netflix in October. Plus, there's a second volume of Unsolved Mysteries and even the likes of Her and Gran Torino to keep you company as the night draw in.
It's all here in our complete list of what's arriving on Netflix this month: every single show, movie and documentary.
New Netflix shows: October 2020
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance season 2 – October 1
- Bom Dia, Veronica – October 1
- Carmen Sandiego season 3 – October 1
- Code Lyoko: seasons 1-4 – October 1
- Evil season 1 – October 1
- Familiar Wife season 1 – October 1
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate – October 1
- Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood – October 1
- Pasal Kau – October 1
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – October 1
- The Parkers seasons 1-5 – October 1
- The Unicorn: Season 1 – October 1
- The Worst Witch season 4 – October 1
- You Cannot Hide season 1 – October 1
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween – October 2
- The Binding – October 2
- Emily in Paris – October 2
- Song Exploder – October 2
- Starbeam: Halloween Hero – October 6
- Schitt’s Creek season 6 – October 7
- To The Lake – October 7
- Deaf U – October 9
- Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 2: Rio – October 9
- The Haunting of Bly Manor – October 9
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters – October 9
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 3 – October 12
- The Cabin with Bart Kreischer – October 13
- Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef – October 13
- Half & Half seasons 1-4 – October 15
- One on One seasons 1-5 – October 15
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2, part 1 – October 15
- Social Distance – October 15
- Dream Home Makeover – October 16
- Grand Army – October 16
- La Revolution – October 16
- The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 – October 16
- Unsolved Mysteries volume 2 – October 19
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection – October 20
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 3 – October 21
- Barbarians – October 23
- Move – October 23
- Perdida – October 23
- The Queen’s Gambit – October 23
- Blood of Zeus – October 27
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 4 – October 27
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine – October 27
- Somebody Feed Phil season 4 – October 30
- Suburra season 3 – October 30
New Netflix movies: October 2020
- A.M.I. – October 1
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls – October 1
- Along Came a Spider – October 1
- Basic Instinct – October 1
- Black '47 – October 1
- Cape Fear – October 1
- The Dukes of Hazzard – October 1
- Employee of the Month – October 1
- Enemy at the Gates – October 1
- Fargo – October 1
- Free State of Jones – October 1
- Ghost Rider – October 1
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – October 1
- Gran Torino – October 1
- Her – October 1
- House of 1,000 Corpses – October 1
- Human Nature – October 1
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople – October 1
- I'm Leaving Now – October 1
- The Longest Yard – October 1
- The Prince & Me – October 1
- Poseidon – October 1
- The Outpost – October 1
- Stranger than Fiction – October 1
- Superman Returns – October 1
- Troy – October 1
- WarGames – October 1
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle – October 1
- Yogi Bear – October 1
- Serious Men – October 2
- Vampires vs. The Bronx – October 2
- Colombiana – October 4
- Saturday Church – October 6
- Walk Away From Love – October 6
- Hubie Halloween – October 7
- The Forty-Year-Old Version – October 9
- Ginny Weds Sunny – October 9
- Alice Junior – October 14
- Moneyball – October 14
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting – October 15
- Batman: The Killing Joke – October 15
- Love Like The Falling Rain – October 15
- In The Valley of Violence – October 16
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – October 16
- Unfriended – October 16
- ParaNorman – October 18
- Carol – October 20
- Rebecca – October 21
- Bending the Arc – October 22
- Cadaver – October 22
- The Hummingbird Project – October 22
- Yes, God, Yes – October 22
- Over The Moon – October 23
- Holidate – October 28
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – October 28
- Bronx – October 30
- The Day of the Lord – October 30
- His House – October 30
- The 12th Man – October 31
New Netflix documentaries: October 2020
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire – October 1
- Dick Johnson is Dead – October 2
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – October 4
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am – October 6
- BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky – October 14
- Rooting for Roona – October 15
- Metallica Through The Never – October 28
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb – October 28