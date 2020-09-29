New on Disney Plus (October 2020): All the movies and shows coming this month

There’s plenty new on Disney Plus this October, but no prizes for guessing what we’re most looking forward to. Yep, The Mandalorian season 2 lands this October and is joined by a heaving list of other shows and movies arriving over the coming weeks. We’ve got them all waiting for you down below.

Among the other highlights this week is another helping of mutant goodness with X2, one of the best X-Men movies ever. Alongside that is Maleficent, one of the darkest Disney entries in recent years, as is the entirety of The Simpsons season 31.

Plus, for those across the pond, there’s a real treat. New on Disney Plus UK in October is Pixar’s Onward, an unfortunate casualty that was caught in lockdown limbo back in March. Chances are, you didn’t get to see it in cinema – so now it’s on Disney Plus.

For all that and much, much more, here’s what’s the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus in October.

New on Disney Plus: October 2020

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverley Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episodes weekly)

Mr. Holland's Opus

One Day at Disney (new episodes weekly)

Onward (UK release)

Secrets of the Zoo Down Under season 1

The Simpsons season 31

Weird But True (new episodes weekly)

Zenimation

October 9

Oil Spill of the Century

The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff (new episodes weekly)

Wild Portugal

X2

October 16

Clouds

Drain season 3

Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Lost on Everest

Meet the Chimps

The Rocketeer season 1

October 23

Gathering Storm season 1

India from Above season 1

Marvel Super Hero Adventures season 4

Once Upon a Snowman

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

October 30