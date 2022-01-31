New on Disney Plus in February 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

There are tons of great new movies and TV shows arriving on Disney Plus this February, from Free Guy hitting the streamer in the US, to The French Dispatch and The King's Man arriving across the pond in the UK.
While Marvel might not have another TV show out until Moon Knight releases in March, there are two new behind-the-scenes documentaries out on Disney Plus this February to tide you over, focusing on Hawkeye and Eternals. Plus, The Book of Boba Fett continues and will drop its finale this month.
We've rounded up absolutely everything else available on the streamer in both the US and UK this February, so you can start planning your next movie marathons and binge-watches. We've even singled out our top three picks, too, to give you somewhere to jump in. So, scroll on and get up to speed on all things Disney Plus this February.
Pam & Tommy (Disney Plus UK, Hulu US)
This limited series arrives to Disney Plus in the UK, and Hulu in the US. Helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, the TV show stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. The series focuses on the theft of the couple's private sex tape, which was leaked online in 1995. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling also star.
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye
If you couldn't get enough of Hawkeye, the good news is the documentary Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye is landing on Disney Plus in February. The documentary pulls back the curtain on the Marvel show, with interviews from the cast and crew. Plus, Assembled – The Making of Eternals is also arriving this month for even more behind the scenes looks at Marvel.
Free Guy
Free Guy has been streaming on Disney Plus UK for a while, but it finally arrives to the US service this month. The film follows the titular Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a non-player character in an online video game created by Taika Waititi's villainous Antwan. Everything changes for Guy when he meets Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer), and he begins to break free of the mold.
Everything new on Disney Plus US in February 2022
New on Disney Plus: February 2
- The Chicken Squad season 1 – 4 episodes
- The Book of Boba Fett episode 6
- The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
New on Disney Plus: February 4
- Never Been Kissed
- Torn
- Snow Dogs
New on Disney Plus: February 9
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery season 1 – 6 episodes
- The Book of Boba Fett episode 7
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye
New on Disney Plus: February 16
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals
New on Disney Plus: February 18
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
New on Disney Plus: February 23
- Free Guy
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
New on Disney Plus: February 25
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
New on Disney Plus UK in February 2022
New on Disney Plus: February 2
- The Book of Boba Fett episode 6
- Big Sky – season 2 episode 5
- The Big Leap episode 10
- Queens episode 3
- The Wonder Years episode 7
- Pam & Tommy episodes 1-3
- The Chicken Squad season 1 – 4 episodes
- The Resident season 5 episode 3
- Narco Wars season 1
- Lost Treasures of Egypt season 2
- Baby Daddy seasons 1-6
New on Disney Plus: February 4
- Torn
- King's Man: The Golden Circle
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Longest Ride
- The Real Black Panther
New on Disney Plus: February 9
- The King's Man
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- The Book Of Boba Fett episode 7
- Big Sky season 2 episode 6
- The Wonder Years episode 8
- Pam & Tommy episode 4
- The Big Leap episode 11
- Queens episode 4
- Resident season 5 episode 4
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 2
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery season 1 – 6 episodes
- Danger Decoded season 1
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller season 1
- Harrow seasons 1-2
New on Disney Plus: February 11
- The Thing About Harry
- Table 19
- High Strung
- Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine for You
- Russia's Mystery Files
- Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard
New on Disney Plus: February 16
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals
- Big Sky season 2 episode 7
- The Wonder Years episode 9
- Queens episode 5
- Pam & Tommy episode 5
- The French Dispatch
- Blackpink The Movie
- Resident season 5 episode 5
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episodes 15-20
- Like Me! season 2
- Mira, Royal Detective season 2 episodes 1-10
- One Mississippi seasons 1-2
- Rel season 1
- Europe From Above season 2
New on Disney Plus: February 18
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse season 2 – Winter Special
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
- Jade Eyed Leopard
New on Disney Plus: February 21
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9
New on Disney Plus: February 23
- The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder episode 1
- Resident season 5 episode 6
- Amphibia season 3 episodes 1-5
- Touch seasons 1-2
- For the People seasons 1-2
- World's Deadliest season 3
- Savage Kingdom season 4
- Wild Cats of India season 1
- Big Sky season 2 episode 8
- Pam & Tommy episode 6
- Queens episode 6
New on Disney Plus: February 24
- This is Us season 6 episode 5
New on Disney Plus: February 25
- No Exit
- Snatched
- The Impostors
- Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- The Kid Who Would Be King
New on Disney Plus: February 28
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10