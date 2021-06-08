New on Comixology Unlimited (June 2021): All the comics, graphic novels, and manga arriving

Comixology Unlimited has released its full list of new comics coming to its Amazon-owned flat-rate comics reading platform. If you like comics but are flustered by the rising costs of individual issues, Comixology Unlimited's $5.99/month service is something worth discovering.

On the Marvel side, it's a good month if you're a Spider-Man fan or a Falcon fan. Two major '00s era Amazing Spider-Man arcs, 'Big Time' and 'The Gauntlet', have been added to the service. Additionally, all eight issues of the 2017-2018 Falcon limited series by Rodney Barnes and Joshua Cassara are also there - the most recent Sam Wilson storyline to come out before The Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV series.

Famously promoted as "sci-fi with balls," the creator-owned series Fear Agent has landed at Comixology. The first ten issues of Rick Remender, Tony Moore, and Jerome Opena's hit Image Comics series have been added, under the name Fear Agent: Final Edition Vol. 1.

Lastly, for those looking for comic versions of their favorites, Dynamite Entertainment has added much of their James Bond, Red Sonja, Battlestar Galactica, and Jim Butcher's Dresden File comics to Comixology Unlimited in June 2021.

Comixology has over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga from major publishers such as DC, Marvel Comics, Viz Media, Image Comics, Dark Horse, and more. For $5.99/month, users get access to all of those comics as well as a 10% discount on any standalone books bought on Comixology from Marvel, Image, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and more.

If you're a Comixology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in June 2021:

Comixology Unlimited for July 1

7 Warriors #1 - #3 (of 3)

Absolute Carnage vs. Deadpool #1 - #3 (of 3)

Afar

A Girl in the Himalayas

Alienated

Angel & Spike #16

An Unkindness of Ravens #3

Ask For Mercy Season Three (comiXology Originals): World Of Disquiet

Battlestar Galactica: Gods & Monsters #1 - #5

Battlestar Galactica: Origins Omnibus

Battlestar Galactica: Pegasus

Battlestar Galactica: Season Zero Omnibus

Battlestar Galactica: Six

Battlestar Galactica: Tales From The Fleet Omnibus

Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command #1 - #5

Battlestar Galactica: Zarek

Battlestar Galactica Classic #1 - #5

Battlestar Galactica Vs. Battlestar Galactica #1 - #5

Blue Monday Vol. 1

Brandon Sanderson's White Sand Vol. 1 - 3

Breaklands Season Two (comiXology Originals)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #5

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19

Butcher Baker: The Righteous Maker - The Collected Edition

Codebreakers #1 - #4 (of 4)

Cold Spots

Copra Round 1

Danger Girl and the Army of Darkness #1 - #6

Death Or Glory Vol. 1

Dingo #1 - #4 (of 4)

Drops of God (comiXology Originals) Vol. 44

Drumhellar Vol. 1: Badlands and Bad Trips

Dune: House Atreides #2

Effigy (2015): Idle Worship

Effigy (2015) #1 - #7

Extermination #1 - #8

Falcon (2017-2018) #1 - #8

Fear Agent: Final Edition Vol. 1

Fiction Squad #1 - #6 (of 6)

Firebug

Firefly: Watch How I Soar

Firefly #22

George R.R. Martin's A Game Of Thrones: The Comic Book #5 - #24

Ghosted in L.A.

Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 2

Giant-Size Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 - #2

Girls Vol. 1: Conception

Glitterbomb Vol. 1: Red Carpet

Goliath Girls (comiXology Originals) Vol. 1

Hellions (2020-) #1 - #6

James Bond: Casino Royale (2018)

James Bond: Felix Leiter (2017) #1 - #6 (of 6)

James Bond: Hammerhead (2016-2017) #1 - #6 (of 6)

James Bond: Live and Let Die (2019)

James Bond: M (2018)

James Bond: Origin (2018-) #1 - #12

James Bond: The Complete Warren Ellis Omnibus

James Bond (2019-) #4 - #6

Jean Grey (2017-2018) #1 - #6

Jeepers Creepers #1 - #5

Jesusfreak

Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Storm Front #1 - #4

Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Welcome to the Jungle #1 - #4 (of 4)

Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Wild Card #1 - #6 (of 6): Digital Exclusive Edition

Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files Omnibus Vol. 1 - 2

Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files Vol. 1: Storm Front

Jim Henson's Storyteller: Fairies #2

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Creation Myths Vol. 2 - 3

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts

Jonesy #11 - #12

Juliet Takes a Breath

Justice League (2011-2016) #1 - #6

Kill Six Billion Demons: Book One

Lumberjanes #75

Magnus: Robot Fighter #0 - #12: Digital Exclusive Edition

Mega Man: Fully Charged #4

Mighty Morphin #1

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 13

Milkman Murders

Motorcycle Samurai #0 - #5

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #91

My Little Pony: Holiday Memories

My Little Pony/Transformers #2 - #4 (of 4)

New Lieutenants of Metal Vol. 1

Nixon's Pals

Nothing Lasts Forever

Not My Bag

Officer Downe: Bigger Better Bastard Edition

Once & Future #13

Ophiuchus Vol. 1

Origins #1

Patricia Briggs' Mercy Thompson: Hopcross Jilly #1 - #6(of 6): Digital Exclusive Edition

Patricia Briggs' Mercy Thompson: Moon Called #5 - #8

Pearl Jam: Art Of Do The Evolution

Power Rangers #1

Rasputin Vol. 1

Redlands Vol. 1: Sisters By Blood

Red Sonja: Blue

Red Sonja: Deluge

Red Sonja: Raven

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #20 - #24, #40 - #80

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword - Annual #1 - #4

Red Sonja She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 2

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 3

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 4

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 5

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 3 - 13

Regression Vol. 1

Rock Candy Mountain Vol. 1: No Exit

Royalboiler: Brandon Graham's Drawn Out Collection

Scarenthood #1 (of 4)

Sea of Sorrows #1 (of 5)

Seven Secrets #4

Seven To Eternity Vol. 1

Snake Eyes: Deadgame #2

Snake Eyes: Deadgame #3

Something is Killing the Children #12

Sonic: Bad Guys #2 and #3 (of 4)

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #30 - #35

Spider King: Frostbite

Spider-Man: Big Time: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

Spider-Man: The Gauntlet - The Complete Collection Vol. 1

Squadron Supreme (2015-2017) #1 - #15

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Boba Fett (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Darth Vader (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Grand Moff Tarkin (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Han Solo (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Heroes

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Jabba The Hutt (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Lando Calrissian (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Luke Skywalker (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Princess Leia (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion Special (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Villains

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020-) #7 - #10

Star Wars: Darth Maul (2017) #1 - #4

Star Wars: Darth Maul - Death Sentence (2012) #1 - #4 (of 4)

Star Wars: Darth Maul - Son of Dathomir (2014) #1 - #4 (of 4)

Star Wars: Target Vader (2019) #1 - #6 (of 6)

Strange Girl Omnibus

Street Angel Vol. 1: Deadliest Girl Alive

Suburban Glamour Vol. 1

Sun Bakery: Fresh Collection

Surgeon X Vol. 1: The Path of Most Resistance

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Donatello

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Raphael

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #1 - #2 (of 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #110 and #111

The Bounce

The Final Girls (comiXology Originals)

The Gravediggers Union Vol. 1

The Homeland Directive

The Maxx: Maxximized #9 - #35

The Maxx 100-Page Giant

The Mercenary Sea Vol. 1

The Monstrous Collection

The Red Mother #10

The Shrinking Man #1 - #4 (of 4)

The Squidder #1 - #4 (of 4)

The Surrogates Vol. 2: Flesh & Bone

Tokyo Ghost Vol. 1

Transformers: Drift #1 - #4 (of 4)

Transformers: Heart of Darkness #1 - #4

Transformers: Infestation #1 and #2 (of 2)

Transformers: Infiltration #1 - #6 (of 6)

Violent Love Vol. 1: Stay Dangerous

Virgil

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3

Whispers

Wicked Things #6

Winnebago Graveyard

X-Factor (2020-) #1 - #6

Youth Season Two (comiXology Originals) #3

Zero: JM Ken Niimura 2007-2009 Illustrations

