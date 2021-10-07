New Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy clip has us wondering if you can pet the puppies

A new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy clip features telepathic pooch Cosmo and his five mischievous puppies.

Ahead of the game’s launch later this month, Square Enix has released a new clip of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In the clip, Star-lord, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot pay a visit to Golden Retriever/Labrador mix Cosmo who isn’t as pleased to see the guardians as they are him.

What really makes this clip, though, is the introduction of Cosmo’s five puppies, three of which we see briefly before Cosmo chases the brood off. Not only are they absolutely adorable in their little space suits, but one pup takes things to the next level on the cute scale and decides to jump up on Peter Quill’s lap for a quick pet.

Cosmo isn't just a telepathic dog… he's also a dad to five puppies 😍Watch the Guardians catch up with Cosmo in our new #GOTGgame cinematic! pic.twitter.com/E9DFoMj3SPOctober 7, 2021 See more

This latest clip has us now wondering if the game’s developer Eidos Montreal has done all future Guardians of the Galaxy players a favour and implemented a 'pet the dog' command. This will be Cosmo’s first major role in a Guardians of the Galaxy project since his introduction to the Nova comics in 2008. The space station security chief did get a cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy films though.

Cosmo isn’t the only thing that’s been changed in the upcoming Guardians game either. According to Eidos Montreal senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy changes the team's origin stories .

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy recently went gold ahead of its October 26, 2021 release date where it will be available to play on PS5 , PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S , Nintendo Switch, and PC.