New Loki featurette dispels a major fan theory and hints at Sylvie's origins

Almost all of the Loki pre-release material only includes footage from the first three episodes. So, if you’re like us, you’re probably desperate for any scrap, hint, or morsel from the second half of the Disney Plus series.

Marvel Studios has, mercifully, oh-so-briefly teased us with a new featurette that showcases some new scenes from upcoming episodes – and even finds time to debunk one of the show’s earliest and wildest theories.

Possible spoilers for Loki follow. If you want to go in blind, look away now!

The new Loki teaser focuses on the MCU’s new arrival, Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie (AKA Lady Loki). There are a smattering of new scenes sprinkled throughout the minute-long preview, including another heart-to-heart between Loki and the Variant on what appears to be the purple-hued planet of Lamentis.

More mischief has arrived ✨ @Sophiadimartino is #Sylvie in Marvel Studios' #Loki. The first three episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tZ5eJctRDQJune 24, 2021 See more

"The universe wants to break free so it manifests chaos, like me," Sylvie says while perched next to Loki. The words may yet hint at some larger design, but it’s the setting that intrigues most. This is official confirmation that the mysterious woman spotted in one of the very first Loki trailers is, in fact, Di Martino’s character and not Black Widow on Vormir – as some had theorized.

The featurette also reveals that we’re likely to delve into Sylvie’s own past in a flashback scene in the coming weeks. Di Martino says "the audience will be intrigued by Sylvie’s arc and the backstory," while focusing on a young girl in Loki-style garb.

At the risk of putting two and two together and getting 14,000,605, there’s every chance more of Sylvie’s own history will be explored in the coming weeks.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been in the spotlight all this time, and it could be time for Sylvie to spill the beans on her past as the TVA closes in on the Stage 10 apocalypse. That, when coupled with a new scene that hints at Loki and Sylvie’s arrival at the Time-Keepers’ doorstep (check out that blueish glow and TVA bodies littered on the floor) indicates that the clock is well and truly ticking for everyone involved.

Catch up on the MCU story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.