New Final Fantasy 7-related projects are in development, teases creative director

The creative director of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has teased more projects surrounding the series that appear to be in development at Square Enix.

Earlier today, original Final Fantasy 7 developers Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura posted statement's to commemorate the original game's 25th anniversary in 2022. Nomura's message teased "even more new FFVII projects" that began development after the remake was originally unveiled multiple years ago.

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIlJanuary 31, 2022 See more

What these projects could be, it's pretty hard to guess. Square Enix already has a busy slate of Final Fantasy 7-related projects in development, plenty of which, like Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier and Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, are mentioned by name by both Kitase and Nomura in the statement above.

On top of that, there's the eventual Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two to come, which fans are avidly waiting on news for. We know the second part of Square Enix's ambitious remake is well into the development cycle, with creative director Nomura having teased new details of the game in the past.

Could we see any of these new projects Nomura is teasing be revealed in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7? With Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier and Ever Crisis already speeding ahead towards a final launch later this year, we're already chock full of Final Fantasy 7 treats. Is there any room in there for a teaser of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two later this year?

