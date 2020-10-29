New on Disney Plus in November 2020: All the movies and shows coming this month

November brings with it another generous offering from Disney Plus, with lots of new content hitting the streaming service.
There are family-friendly Christmas movies – like LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and The Christmas Carol – in time for the festive season, while the UK can enjoy Noelle, featuring an all-star cast including Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner.
If it’s still a little early to be getting festive, don’t worry – there’s also Marvel 616, a documentary series featuring interviews with the creators behind the Marvel movies. Plus, Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season 3 joins the platform’s extensive Marvel library. And of course, you can expect weekly episode of The Mandalorian season 2 – check out our Mandalorian season 2 release schedule for when they're coming to the streamer. For all that and more, read on for the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus in November.
New on Disney Plus: November 2020
November 6
- Disney Goldie & Bear seasons 1 and 2
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself season 1
- Mr Magoo
- The Christmas Carol
November 13
- Inside Pixar
- Petra: City of Riches
- Ultimate Viking Sword
November 17
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
November 20
- Marvel 616
- The Real Right Stuff
- Planes: Fire & Rescue
November 27
- Black Beauty
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season 3
- Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
- Party Animals season 1
- Alaska: Port Protection
New on Disney Plus UK
- The Simpsons season 31 – November 6
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 (weekly episodes) – November 13
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – November 18
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – November 20
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader – November 27
- Noelle – November 27