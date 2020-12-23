Everything new on Disney Plus to watch this Christmas and New Year break

Christmas is almost upon us, which means it’s time to crack open the snacks and get watching some excellent new films and TV shows. Disney Plus has plenty to offer this holiday season, from the adventures of everyone’s favourite duo Mando and Baby Yoda, to Pixar’s newest film, and even an alien-lead talk show with plenty of stars.

Once you’ve enjoyed Disney Plus’s latest movies and shows, kick back with some classic Christmas movies – with The Santa Clause, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and seasonal specials of your favourite Disney movies all available to watch now. If the usual holiday fare just isn’t your style, though, there’s Mega Hammerhead to enjoy – or Horton Hears a Who! for something all the family can watch together.

Whatever you fancy watching this Christmas and New Year, Disney Plus is bound to have something you’ll enjoy. Scroll on to check out our top picks.

The Mandalorian season 2 – streaming now

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

The Mandalorian season 2 greatly expanded on what we saw in season 1, from the Darksaber to the live-action debuts of Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze. With season 2 just 8 episodes long, and each less than an hour, this show couldn’t be easier to binge-watch. For Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian is can’t-miss – and even if you’re a more casual viewer, Baby Yoda’s cuteness is just plain irresistible. Definitely one to watch ASAP, before the most epic moments are inevitably spoiled online – and to get ready for The Mandalorian season 3.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 – December 25

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

This documentary goes behind the scenes of The Mandalorian season 2, filling us in on all the innovative technology and processes that go into creating one of the best shows of this year. While the first season of The Mandalorian had an eight-part documentary to accompany it, the second instalment is an hour-long special. You’ll hear from the cast and crew, and get a look at concept art. What better way to spend Christmas Day than taking a dive through the galaxy far, far away?

Soul – December 25

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Pixar’s latest offering, Soul follows music teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who dreams of becoming a jazz performer. But, before his dreams can come true, an unfortunate accident leaves Joe’s soul separate from his body. Eventually, he teams up with another soul, Tina Fey’s 22, and tries to get back to Earth in time to re-join his physical self. Our sister magazine Total Film gave Soul five out of five stars, so expect something special.

Burrow – December 25

(Image credit: Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Accompanying Soul is Pixar’s new short Burrow, about a young rabbit trying to build a – you guessed it – burrow. She keeps on digging where she shouldn't, though, which is causing her some embarrassment. Charmingly, this short is all hand drawn animation, so if you’re craving some tradition, or nostalgia, this Christmas Day, look no further than Burrow.

Horton Hears a Who! – January 1

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Available: US & UK

This animated film follows an elephant named Horton, who, when a speck of dust floats by him one day, discovers a community of tiny people named Whos, of Whoville, living on the speck. Horton sets out to find a safe place to put the speck and protect the Whos, but he encounters trouble along the way. With a voice cast including the likes of Jim Carrey, Steve Carrell, Selena Gomez, Isla Fisher and more, this sweet movie is a great pick for the holiday season.

Earth to Ned season 2 – January 1

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

A very strange talk show from the Jim Henson Company, this programme sees two aliens decide against invading Earth after developing a love for human culture. Tune in to watch Ned and Cornelius interview celebrities from the bridge of their spaceship. Season 1 is already streaming, so you can catch up with all the weird fun before getting started on the second instalment, which will see appearances from guests like Molly Ringwald, Kevin Smith and Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk.

Mega Hammerhead – January 1

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Available: US

What says Christmas better than a documentary all about mega hammerhead sharks? Watch as Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and researchers search to uncover more information about hammerhead sharks. They're looking for one type in particular – the Great Hammerhead. If the seasonal celebrations have you all burnt out, recharge with a glimpse at what's underwater, and some truly mega sharks.

Iconic Christmas Movies

(Image credit: 20th Century/Disney)

Want to kick back with some classic Christmas cheer this holiday season? Look no further than Disney Plus’s offerings available in the UK and US:

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Noelle

