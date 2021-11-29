New Book of Boba Fett trailer teases the bounty hunter's return to Tatooine

Disney Plus has released a new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett, just a month before the new tar Wars series' release.

The brief but tense 30-second trailer shows the titular bounty hunter gearing up for duty, with footage of both his ship and on the planet Tatooine, while Boba suits up with his iconic helmet before announcing: "I am Boba Fett."

According to the series' official synopsis, The Book of Boba Fett will find the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The show was created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and will be directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The series was first teased in a post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 finale, when Boba took Jabba the Hutt's former throne with Fennec at his side. Before that, he crossed paths with Pedro Pascal's Mando in season 2 and the duo eventually teamed up against Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

There's another Mandalorian spin-off currently in the works, too – Ahsoka. As for The Mandalorian season 3 , that's expected to return sometime in 2022, along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series .