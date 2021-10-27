All the new movies and shows heading to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Another new month brings with it another new batch of exciting releases on Amazon Prime Video. For one thing, there's a whole host of movies coming to Prime Video in the US – you can get stuck into the Alien series, starting with the 1979 original, or lighten the mood with a comedy like Crazy, Stupid, Love or Rushmore. Across the pond in the UK, you can catch Ad Astra, Doctor Sleep, and more.
It's a great time to get stuck into a new series, too – UK viewers can start binge-watching all four seasons of comedy-drama Ugly Betty or action drama Scorpion. As for Amazon Originals, there are plenty of those as well. Biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, releases this month, as well as brand new fantasy epic The Wheel of Time – the first three episodes drop at once, and then they're releasing weekly after that. Happy streaming.
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – November 5
In a career move no one could see coming, Benedict Cumberbatch plays an eccentric British man in this new movie. Based on a true story, Cumberbatch is Louis Wain, an artist known for drawing anthropomorphized cats – he rose to prominence at the end of the 19th Century, and was also suspected to have had schizophrenia. Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones also star, with supporting turns from Olivia Colman, Taika Waititi, Sophia DiMartino, and Richard Ayoade.
The Wheel of Time – November 19
Prime Video may be bringing us the Lord of the Rings TV show next year, but while we wait there's another epic fantasy show on the way. The Wheel of Time is also based on a series of books, and stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon.
Hanna season 3 – November 24
Hanna is back – the action series returns for a third season, which showrunner David Farr has said is the show's "final act". Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, Esme Creed-Miles stars as the titular character (played by Saoirse Ronan in the film), a girl raised in the wilderness and trained as an assassin by Erik, ex-CIA operative (The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman). Expect plenty of action as the series' events come to a head.
New on Amazon Prime Video US this November
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 1
- 50/50
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Alpha Dog
- American Assassin
- Baking with Julia season 1
- Baptiste season 1
- The Big Year
- The Black Dahlia
- Born On The Fourth Of July
- Bringing Down The House
- Casanova, Last Love
- Cast Away
- Children Of Men
- The Constant Gardener
- Courage the Cowardly Dog season 1
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dan In Real Life
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Dead Poets Society
- Dragonball Evolution
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Eragon
- Family Business season 1
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- Hope Springs Eternal
- The House Bunny
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- In Time
- Irresponsable season 1
- It’s Complicated
- Jane Eyre
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Johnny English
- Kung Pow: Enter The Fist
- Ladies of the Law season 1
- The Lucy Show season 1
- Major Payne
- Magellan season 1
- Meet Dave
- Mega Disasters season 1
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Native America season 1
- Noggin Knows season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Power Book II: Ghost season 1
- Predator 2
- Rectify season 1
- Red Road season 1
- The Restaurant season 1
- The Roy Rogers Show season 1
- Rushmore
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Snatch
- Stuck On You
- Three Men And A Baby
- Undercover Brother
- Under Suspicion season 1
- Vanity Fair
- Vantage Point
- Wheeler Dealers season 1
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Wild Hogs
- Wimbledon
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 5
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 7
- Pete the Cat
- Snowmance
- The Spruces and the Pines
- Tampa Baes season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 12
- Always Jane season 1
- Finding You
- I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 8
- Mayor Pete
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 16
- Beginners
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 19
- Everybody Loves Natti season 1
- The Wheel of Time episodes 1-3
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 20
- Here Comes The Boom
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 24
- Hanna season 3
- Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 26
- Anni da cane
- The Wheel of Time episode 4
New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 29
- Burning
New on Amazon Prime Video UK this November
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 1
- As Good As It Gets
- Jericho season 1-2
- Scorpion season 1-4
- Ugly Betty season 1-4
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 2
- The Green Hornet
- John Wick: Chapter 2
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 5
- I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 7
- The Marksman
- Soho Theatre Live
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 10
- Ad Astra
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 12
- Always Jane
- Curse of the Chippendales
- I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 8
- Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 17
- Doctor Sleep
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 18
- The Croods
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 19
- Below Deck Mediterranean season 1-2
- The Wheel of Time episodes 1-3
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 21
- Steve Jobs
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 23
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 26
- The Good Liar
- Queenpins
- The Wheel of Time episode 4
