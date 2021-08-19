Netflix reveals first look at Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson

Netflix has revealed the first look at The Lost Daughter, a new movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Olivia Colman plays Leda, a middle-aged divorcee who takes a vacation to Italy after her daughters go to live with their father in Canada. However, her beach trip takes a dark turn when she becomes obsessed with another woman and her daughter, which prompts Leda to begin to confront her own troubled past. Jessie Buckley plays a younger version of Leda, while Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Paul Mescal also star.

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal star in director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film adaptation of THE LOST DAUGHTER, coming this December. pic.twitter.com/QpiKhOVGPdAugust 18, 2021 See more

Based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, Gyllenhaal also wrote the movie's script. This is the actor's first time in the director's chair – she last starred in 2018's The Kindergarten Teacher, which she also produced.

Colman, meanwhile, recently had an Oscar-nominated role in The Father, opposite Anthony Hopkins, as well as having a voice role in the Netflix animated movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines . Next year, she's set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus .

Buckley's other upcoming projects include Men, a new horror movie from Annihilation director Alex Garland, while Johnson is set to star in Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Sarsgaard has upcoming roles in The Batman and the Netflix crime thriller The Guilty alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke, and Mescal recently rose to fame as the star of the BBC/Hulu series Normal People.