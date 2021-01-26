Netflix dominates AFI top 10 movies and TV shows of 2020, paving the way for Oscar glory

Despite 2020 being a year we would all rather forget, there were some very good movies releases, and just the same as every other year, the AFI (American Film Institute) are celebrating exactly that with its list of the year's best movies and shows. To no-one's surprise, streaming services dominate the list, with Netflix scoring four of the ten best movies.

Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom all appear within the unranked best movies list, while Amazon scored two entries with Regina King's One Night in Miami and Riz Ahmed's The Sound of Metal. The Disney Plus-released Soul also made the cut, as did Judas and the Black Messiah, which will simultaneously be released in cinemas and on HBO Max later this year. The final two entries are Minari and Nomadland.

There are also multiple Netflix shows within the top ten TV series, including The Crown, Bridgerton, and The Queen’s Gambit. Apple TV Plus scored an entry with Ted Lasso, while Star Wars romp The Mandalorian also made the cut. Below, you can see the full top 10 lists for both movies and shows.

The AFI top 10 movies

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The AFI top 10 TV shows

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

