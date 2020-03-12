Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers release dates delayed amid Coronavirus concerns

Disney has postponed the releases of three movies in the wake of coronavirus concerns: Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers.

Mulan, a live-action remake of the animated movie, was due to release later this month on March 27, while New Mutants – the final Fox-produced X-Men spin-off – was supposed to reach cinemas April 3. Antlers, meanwhile, had a release date of April 17.

“As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers out of an abundance of caution," Disney said in a statement to The Wrap. "We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date."

Black Widow, which has a release date of May 1, remains unchanged. Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers do not currently have new release dates.

The news follows the delay of A Quiet Place 2, which has been pushed back inevitably due to the spread of Coronavirus, and Fast and Furious 9, which has been delayed a year, until April 2021.

Other films that have been delayed due to the spread of Coronavirus include No Time to Die, Peter Rabbit 2, and Greyhound. Meanwhile, filming on the next Mission Impossible has been halted in Italy, and Tom Hanks' contracting the virus has lead to production being stopped on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

The New Mutants has had a particularly bumpy road to cinemas. In fact, the X-Men spin-off was originally set to come out in April 2018 – before both Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix – until reshoots and Disney buying Fox pushed the release date back to its former April 2020 berth. Now we're going to have to wait that bit longer to see Josh Boone's movie.