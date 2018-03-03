Movies to watch on Blu-Ray and DVD: Murder on the Orient Express, I Am Heath Ledger, and more

Released on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death, this affectionate doc offers fans a welcome chance to revisit the life and career of an extraordinary talent gone far too soon. But it feels inescapably like a snapshot. Kicking off with his childhood and early work, and offering a brisk précis of his biggest movie hits and other creative endeavours, the film fuses Ledger’s own handheld camera footage with talking heads mainly comprising the Australian actor’s family and close friends.

Ledger's selfie tapes are the most intimate and revealing aspect here, but they’re all from the earlier part of his career, so as the film progresses, the publicity-shy star himself becomes more remote (the deleted scenes include one nice additional snippet).

The interviews, meanwhile, provide a warm sense of what it was like to be caught in his gravitational pull, and there are some lovely heartfelt anecdotes, admittedly buried within a few too many adulatory accounts.

Ang Lee and Naomi Watts provide engaging contributions, but some key collaborators are notably missing (Brokeback co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, The Dark Knight’s Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan), and understandable as her absence is, the lack of Michelle Williams’ voice is keenly felt.

Despite its flaws, I Am Heath Ledger is essential viewing for committed Ledger fans, offering a reminder of his talent and presence, but it lacks the broader appeal to cross over.

EXTRAS: Deleted scenes

Directors: Adrian Buitenhuis, Derik Murray; DVD, BD, Digital HD release: January 22, 2018

Matt Maytum