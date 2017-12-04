Movies to watch this week at the cinema: Stronger, Brigsby Bear, and more

“So, am I a hero for standing there getting my legs blown off?” asks Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal). Punchy and grittily realistic, the unvarnished true-life story of Bauman, horribly injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, isn’t your average inspirational melodrama. If Patriots Day hymned the city’s strength around the atrocity, here David Gordon Green’s survival tale looks at life after the headlines fade.

Tracing Jeff’s journey from blue-collar slacker to uncertain hero, the tender love story at the film’s core shows him wrestling with responsibility as much as recovery. On-off girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany, quietly excellent) fights his corner, but also battles his publicity-loving mother, Miranda Richardson’s boozy Patty. No dip, depression, or drinking bout of Jeff’s goes unexamined in this tense, intimate film.

Like The Big Sick, it’s smart about the strains of being both lover and care-giver. Yet it’s also full of energy and humour, riding shotgun as wheelchair-bound Jeff brawls with redneck conspiracy nuts, or sets off an LSD-fuelled police chase.

An intense but understated Gyllenhaal is superb throughout, adroitly conveying Jeff’s ambivalence at being hailed as ‘Boston Strong’, while splintered by PTSD and horrific flashbacks. It’s a portrayal as tough and complex as the man it honours.

THE VERDICT: Gyllenhaal is outstanding in this inspiring warts-and-all story of a Boston bombing survivor’s recovery battle.

Director: David Gordon Green; Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson; Theatrical release: December 8, 2017

Kate Stables