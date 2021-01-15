Mortal Kombat movie has some "iconic" fatalities pulled straight from the games

The Mortal Kombat movie will feature fatalities for the first time in the series' cinematic history, and director Simon McQuoid says fans will have some "iconic" ones to spot.

McQuoid spoke with Entertainment Weekly about making the film, which is still in the editing process but is "definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating", setting it apart from previous movie adaptations. It's not just about pouring out a certain number of liters of fake blood on screen to stay clear of NC-17. The author of the article also shared several new images from the film on his Twitter account.

The movie gives what fans want right from the beginning: Sub-Zero vs. Scorpion. Only it's when they were known as Bi-Han and Hanzo. The opening sequence finishes with "a pretty nasty hand-to-hand combat" … "really elemental and really brutal." https://t.co/4DjBOL5Q33 pic.twitter.com/NyS5vtlbfGJanuary 15, 2021

"The rules around ratings aren't what a lot of people think they are," McQuoid said. "It's amount of blood, it's amount of red, it's interpretation of how you go about it. We had a lot of discussions about getting the balance right so there was gore and there was blood and there were fatalities.

"There are some crazy fatalities," Tan added. "We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They, they don't hold back."

We get a look at fan-favourite characters including Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Jax in EW's new images, so the possibilities for familiar fatalities are already extensive. You'll only need to wait a few more months to see them yourself: the Mortal Kombat movie is will debut simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max on April 16.