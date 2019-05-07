The 10 goriest Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities and how to pull them off

After 27 years of the series Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities have evolved into monstrosities that overshadow the game itself. These moves showcase insane amounts of blood and gore in creative ways that completely dismember the opposing fighter. They are a spectacle to watch.

We've put together a list of the top ten Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities shown, but be warned that it's not for the squeamish. Each fatality can be performed at the end of a battle and we've listed the input for each incase you want to try them out yourself (PS4 controls are included, use the equivalent buttons on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC versions).

Who Hired This Guy?

Johnny Cage is a classic Mortal Kombat fighter and he's all kinds of old in the latest game. So much so that his uppercut isn't what it used to be. The movie star's best fatality shows him struggling to punch the head off his opponent-- with cuts from an off screen director in between each punch. It's a fun break from all the intensity and a call back to a classic arcade glitch which could see removed heads replaced, and even knocked off a second time. It's my favorite in the entire game.

Input (close range): forward, down, forward, square

Death Trap

Erron Black is one of the best characters in Mortal Kombat 11, he's got great range and power with a killer outfit. His fatalities are both brutal takedowns with his rifle and revolvers, but the second one, Death Trap, shows the cowboy put a hole in the opponent's belly, shove his gun through that hole and then pull the trigger. You can imagine, or watch, the rest.

Input (mid range): down, forward, down, triangle

Ice-Cutioner

Sub-Zero's first fatality is pretty straight forward. He freezes his enemies entire body up to their head, pulls out his ice axe, and unceremoniously removes their head. You'd think that be enough but afterwards he picks up their head, freezes it, and smashes it in his hand. It's chillingly brutal.

Input (mid range): back, forward, back, triangle

Belly of the Beast

Liu Kang must be good at Fruit Ninja since that's basically what his best fatality comes down to. Kang starts of with a series of kicks and one big uppercut that completely obliterates his enemy—sending body parts flying up. He then takes out his nunchucks and destroys each bit of falling human debris. I thought you were chill Liu!

Input (mid range): back, down, back, forward, triangle

New Species

D'vorah is a disgusting character so it make sense that her fatality is equally as disgusting as her. She literally grabs her opponent's head and force feeds them a swarm of insects that come pouring out of her mouth. The enemy's body then thrives on the floor before huge pincers spring out—as if the body itself became... a new species.

Input (close range): back, forward, back, x

You're Next

It's safe to say that Scorpion knows how to use his equipment. This fatality shows the fire warrior using his flames to cut people in half, leaving only their spine intact. He then chops of their head and drives his chain weapon through their lifeless face. If there is a worse way to go out, I'm not sure I want to know what it is.

Input (long range): back, down, down, square

Kat Food

Kotal Kahn is one buff piece of work. Outside of having huge pecs to go alongside his massive sword, he can transform into a black jaguar and pounce on his enemies. His fatality, Kat Food, features him slicing up his opponent with his blade before ripping out vital organs as the jaguar. Pretty tame, as far as Mortal Kombat goes, but awesome nonetheless.

Input (close range): back, forward, back, forward, square

Phasing Through Time

Geras is one of the newest faces in Mortal Kombat 11, you'll fight him several times throughout the campaign. He's supposed to be unkillable (due to his time manipulation abilities and relationship with Kronika) as he gets stronger every time you defeat him. His fatality, Phasing Through Time, makes good use of his time travelling abilities as he jumps to multiple sides of his opponent as he punches them into oblivion.

Input (mid range): back, down, down, x

Good and Evil

Cetrion is another one of the new fighters in Mortal Kombat 11. She's one of the Elder Gods that have supreme omnipotence in the Mortal Kombat universe, although she feels underpowered with that in mind. Her fatality isn't, however. The Good and Evil move see Cetrion grow as big as Earthrealm itself and blast her enemies with a beam of light.

Input (mid range): back, down, back, x

Kronika's Rage

Kronika isn't playable in Mortal Kombat 11 without a mod, but you can still see her fatalities during the final fight in story mode. She puts up a tough fight to close out the game and if she beats you she'll perform one of her two fatalities. The more brutal one sees her rip apart opponents at the waist, put them back together, and then rip him in half a second time from head to toe.