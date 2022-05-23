More classic PS Plus Premium titles have been sighted on the PSN store, with added features

More classic PlayStation games have appeared on the PlayStation Network ahead of the PlayStation Plus relaunch.

As chronicled over the last few days by ResetEra users, two brand new PlayStation games have now popped up on the PSN storefront. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and Ridge Racer 2 are now both officially on the PSN store, with both having received a special "PS1 Emulation" tag.

However, the store listings for both games let slip some brand new features. It appears each backwards compatible game will have a CRT filter available, on top of a rewind function, brand new PlayStation Trophies (which was just recently confirmed by studio Sony Bend last week), upscaling features for modern TVs, screenshots, and more.

With this, we're beginning to get a better idea of how the classic PlayStation titles in the PS Plus collection for Premium and Extra-tier subscribers will work. Earlier this month, PlayStation finally pulled back the curtain on which classic games would be included with the revamped PS Plus service when it launches next month in June, and the offerings were admittedly slim.

There were just 10 classic PlayStation games listed at the time, including Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2, Jumping Flash!, and Worms World Party, to name but a few. Thanks to the new listings today though, we have a better idea of the features that'll be available to compliment these older games, as the likes of a rewind feature and CRT support could really bolster the classic PlayStation titles.

