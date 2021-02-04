Morbius: Bond of Blood brings Marvel's Living Vampire back for seconds

Marvel's living vampire Morbius returns next week with a special one-shot for long-time fans (and those looking forward to the upcoming Morbius) film to sink their teeth into.

Morbius: Bond of Blood #1 by writer (and former Marvel editor) Ralph Macchio and artist Tom Reilly cuts to the core of who the anti-hero is, as well as how he came to be this way - in terms of personality and, of course, those powers.

Check out this preview:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Morbius: Bond of Blood #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For those looking to sink their teeth into who Morbius the Living Vampire is," series editor Danny Khazem said back when Morbius: Bond of Blood was announced. "Ralph and Tom are truly embodying the energies from his origin to bring you a tale of intrigue and despair! This team is going to show why Morbius is such a unique and horrifying character in the Mighty Marvel Manner!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Macchio got his start in Marvel's moody black-and-white comics back in the '70s, and this new one-shot feels a bit like a return to those darker, spookier heroes.

"I'm super excited to dip into the spookier side of the Marvel Universe with Ralph Macchio," notes Reilly. "I have a soft spot for Morbius, in no small part due to the skill with which Gil Kane first brought him to life in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. I'll do my best to channel some of his magic to make this book a fun read!"

Morbius: Bond of Blood #1 goes on sale February 10, while the Jared Leto-led Morbius film was just pushed back to a January 21, 2022 release date.

