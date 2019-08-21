Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will have its own crossover with Horizon Zero Dawn's Frozen Wilds

Ahead of the Monster Hunter World : Iceborne debut on September 6 comes the promise of another Horizon Zero Dawn Crossover. The announcement was made on the Monster Hunter official Twitter account and is accompanied by a new trailer featuring Aloy, the protagonist form Horizon Zero Dawn and new playable character in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (but only on PS4).

Brave the cold of #Iceborne featuring Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds! Play as Aloy, exclusive to PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/MqfuKnMWU0August 21, 2019

The crossover is a match made in icy heaven, as it directly references Horizon Zero Dawn's Frozen Wilds DLC, a major 15-hour expansion that took Aloy through innovative side quests and threw her into some of the best battles in the entire game. The crossover trailer shows Aloy sneaking through a snow-covered forest before giving us up-close shots of her armor details and weapon.

Aloy has already been a playable character in Monster Hunter World. A 2018 crossover coincided with the game's initial launch and offered players the chance to complete quests to obtain a special companion weapon, armor for your sidekick, and an Aloy armor set that let you completely transform into her. The latest trailer doesn't tell you how to get the Frozen Wilds Aloy armor, but if it's anything like the first crossover event, you'll have to complete some specific quests to get it.

The Iceborne x Frozen Wilds trailer was part of Monster Hunter World's Gamescom hype. It debuted after a new trailer for the Iceborne expansion, which showed off an ice dragon and the return of Brachydios. The Iceborn expansion is the first of its scale for Monster Hunter World and comes over a year after the game first launched.

Get your hands on the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion on PS4 and Xbox One September 6, but remember, you can only get the Horizon Zero Dawn Frozen Wilds crossover swag on PS4).