Monster Hunter movie will feature Palicoes, including the Meowscular Chef

It turns out the upcoming Monster Hunter movie will feature the feline Palico companions seen in the games, and lead actor Milla Jovovich will have a bit of a "flirtatious" relationship with one Palico in particular.

As first reported by IGN, Monster Hunter director Paul W.S. Anderson recently confirmed at New York Comic Con that Palicoes would indeed feature in the upcoming movie. "Well, you couldn't make a Monster Hunter movie without having a Palico in it. So definitely we lean into the Palico," the director stated.

Anderson also confirmed the appearance of the Meowscular Chef, a character Monster Hunter: World players will no doubt hold near and dear. This chef supreme is the former Palico partner of the Admiral, played in Anderson's movie by Ron Perlman, and the feline might be pretty enraptured by Captain Artemis, played by Milla Jovovich.

"We have one of the characters, Meowscular Chef, who's the Admiral's sidekick, who's a fantastic character, who has this rather flirtatious relationship with Milla, which is really interesting," Anderson commented. Sounds like Jovovich is going to be pretty tight with the Meowscular Chef (and can we really blame her?).

The Monster Hunter movie releases worldwide on December 30, pushed up from an original April 2021 release window. Check out the recent reveals of the Diablos and Rathalos for the movie adaptation.

