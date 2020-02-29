Monster Hunter movie gets two new posters, and great news: there's a big sword

Two new posters for the upcoming Monster Hunter movie were revealed Friday, and fans of the franchise are likely to be pleased with the faithfully massive sword Milla Jovovich is wielding.

The two teaser posters were shared on Sony Pictures' official Twitter account and depict Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis and Tony Jaa as The Hunter, respectively. Monster Hunters will recognize the giant sword from the first poster as the Giant Jawblade from Monster Hunter World. The second poster shows Jaa cradling a Great Hunter's Bow in his grip.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It'd been a while since we'd seen or heard anything from the Monster Hunter film adaptation, so it's good to see things are moving forward. The project is being headed up by the writer and director behind the Resident Evil film series, Paul W.S. Anderson. Jovovich and Jaa star alongside Clifford "T.I." Harris, Jr. and Ron Perlman. The Monster Hunter movie is slated to hit the big screen September 4.

Anderson's Monster Hunter movie adds a twist to the usual Monster Hunter formula, seeing Jovovich's Captain Artemis transported into another world filled with - you guessed it - monsters. Jovovich and her military squad recruit Jaa's Hunter to assist in surviving against the enormous creatures.

That's all well and good, but to be frank, I'm happy as long as they nail the epic battles, perhaps the integral component to the games. From what we've seen, Anderson and the production crew have done a good job recreating the look of Monster Hunter, particularly 2018's Monster Hunter World , so hopes are reasonably high.