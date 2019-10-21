Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release schedule reveals how you can play as early as possible

Activision has dropped a new blog post for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release schedule, revealing exactly when and how you can play the upcoming FPS game depending on your region and platform of choice.

Technically speaking, Modern Warfare launches on Friday, October 25 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but we all know it's never that simple with blockbuster releases anymore, especially when it comes to online-focused games like Call of Duty. Let's break it down, platform by platform.

If you're playing on PC, you can begin pre-installing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Battle.net from October 22 at 10 PDT, with the game's "global PC launch time" being 6PM PT/9PM ET on Thursday, October 24 (that's 2AM BST, October 25 in the UK).

On console, meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can also be pre-loaded, but the game isn't expected to go live until midnight, local time, October 25, unless you're in North America, where it'll launch at 6PM PT/9PM ET on October 24.

Yes, yes, we know it's confusing, but it does mean that a fair proportion of people will be able to jump into Infinity Ward's reboot sooner rather than later, and at least there's no exclusively early access for those who've bought a special edition of the game or anything like that. With that in mind, we'll be seeing you on the battlefield shortly, soldier.

