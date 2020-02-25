Mission: Impossible 7 shoot delayed due to coronavirus

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed by three weeks due to the coronavirus.

Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the action series, issued an official statement confirming that the shoot – which was supposed to be taking place in Venice, Italy – has been delayed. The Venetian government has requested that public gatherings be halted as Italy has over 200 confirmed cases of the disease, as reported by The Guardian.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice,” Paramount said in their statement.

Everyone’s favourite daredevil Tom Cruise will return as secret agent Ethan Hunt in two more Mission: Impossible movies, with an eighth already scheduled for release in August 2022. Christopher McQuarrie – who helmed Rogue Nation and Fallout (the best financial performer of the entire franchise) – is also returning to direct both forthcoming installments.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Returning cast members include Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Fans will have to wait to find out Jeremy Renner, who didn’t appear in Fallout due to clashes with his Marvel schedule, will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt’s ally William Brandt.

Films 7 and 8 – providing shoots aren’t further delayed – will be filming back to back, which leads us to speculate that the two will be connected and could potentially be Ethan Hunt’s final missions. Whatever the case, Cruise and McQuarrie have confirmed they have some epic stunts planned, including “world-topping shit,” so we’ve no doubt it will be worth the wait.

Thankfully, the delay in Italy seems unlikely to affect the current Mission: Impossible 7 release date, which boasts a coveted prime summer blockbuster slot of July 2021.

