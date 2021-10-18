Minecraft The Wild update - what's in 1.19, release date and more

Minecraft The Wild update, 1.19, has finally been revealed, and everyone is rightfully getting excited about what will be new in Minecraft 1.19 when it launches. Some of these elements were originally due to be included with The Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 (which currently has an expected release date of 'Holiday 2021') and have been pushed back, while others are completely new features that have never been seen in Minecraft before. If you're looking to get up to speed on developments, then here's everything we know about Minecraft The Wild update and what to expect from Minecraft 1.19 when it arrives.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Although Minecraft The Wild update was announced at the Minecraft Live show on October 16, 2021, you're going to need to be patient and wait a little while before you can try it out for yourself. Currently all we know about Minecraft 1.19 is that it will be arriving some time in 2022, though as soon as any further information is announced we will post an update here.

(Image credit: Mojang)

To kick off our round up of Minecraft The Wild update, we're going deeper underground to look at the Deep Dark Biome. In this shadowy world of ancient cities you'll find a new material called Sculk, along with the Sculk Catalyst block that causes more Sculk to form when mobs are killed nearby. There's also the Sculk Shrieker block, which gives off an eerie scream when activated that causes a pulsating darkness to descend on the area.

However, the most terrifying thing about this new area of Minecraft 1.19 is the presence of Wardens, who are giant mobs that emerge from the ground. You can try to sneak past them in the darkness once they appear, but they have a keen sense of smell and will sniff you out if you get too close. Keep your distance from the Wardens while you seek out hidden treasures, as if they catch you it could quickly be the end of your adventure.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Back overground there are several more biomes to explore in Minecraft The Wild update, including a Birch forest and a swamp filled with Mangrove trees. The Mangroves can grow in water, with their roots forming as blocks that can spread out to create passageways underneath, and chopping them down will give you a new Mangrove wood type. The swamp presents new block types, as you can add water to Dirt blocks to create Mud blocks, and placing a Mud block on top of a Dripstone will drain it to create a Clay block. You'll also be able to craft Mud Bricks, to give your buildings a fresh look.

(Image credit: Mojang)

If you want to explore the swamp, or indeed any other area with plenty of water in Minecraft 1.19, then the new boat with chest could be just what you need. This craft lets you travel around the rivers and lakes with a handy chest onboard, so you can gather up plenty of resources to your heart's content without worrying about where to store everything.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Finally for Minecraft The Wild update, there are several new animals to meet on your adventures. Minecraft Frogs leap around near water, happily bouncing about the place and occasionally falling off their lily pad while they try to eat any Fireflies hovering overhead. Unlike other animals that grow up from smaller versions of themselves, these Frogs actually develop from Tadpoles that swim around in water, which can be caught in a bucket and taken to different areas.

There are three variants of Frog that can develop in Minecraft 1.19, based on the temperature of the biome in which they grow up. Alongside the regular Frogs, a cold biome will produce Snowy Frogs while a hot biome will yield Tropical Frogs. The developers have promised that each of these variants will provide something unique to players, though they are still in development so exactly what hasn't been decided yet.

